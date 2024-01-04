Bucks vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The San Antonio Spurs (5-28) are 9.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Frost Bank Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup's point total is set at 249.5.
Bucks vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-9.5
|249.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- In 15 of 34 games this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to total more than 249.5 points.
- The average total in Milwaukee's games this season is 244.5, five points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bucks have gone 15-19-0 ATS this season.
- Milwaukee has won 24, or 72.7%, of the 33 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, Milwaukee has won nine of its 10 games, or 90%, when favored by at least -450 on the moneyline.
- The Bucks have a 81.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio has played eight games this season that ended with a point total above 249.5 points.
- The average over/under for San Antonio's contests this season is 233.8, 15.7 fewer points than this game's point total.
- San Antonio has a 13-20-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Spurs have been chosen as underdogs in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (12.5%) in those games.
- San Antonio has a record of 1-7 when it is set as the underdog by +340 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Antonio has a 22.7% chance of pulling out a win.
Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info
|Bucks vs Spurs Injury Report
|Bucks vs Spurs Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Spurs Prediction
|Bucks vs Spurs Players to Watch
Bucks vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 249.5
|% of Games Over 249.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|15
|44.1%
|124.8
|235.7
|119.7
|242.5
|238.4
|Spurs
|8
|24.2%
|110.9
|235.7
|122.8
|242.5
|232.8
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Bucks have gone over the total six times.
- When playing at home, Milwaukee has a worse record against the spread (7-12-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (8-7-0).
- The Bucks put up just two more points per game (124.8) than the Spurs allow (122.8).
- When Milwaukee totals more than 122.8 points, it is 12-6 against the spread and 16-2 overall.
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio is 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its last 10 contests.
- Six of the Spurs' past 10 outings have hit the over.
- San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread at home is .375 (6-10-0). On the road, it is .412 (7-10-0).
- The Spurs score an average of 110.9 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 119.7 the Bucks allow to opponents.
- San Antonio is 4-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall when it scores more than 119.7 points.
Bucks vs. Spurs Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|15-19
|3-7
|22-12
|Spurs
|13-20
|5-7
|21-12
Bucks vs. Spurs Point Insights
|Bucks
|Spurs
|124.8
|110.9
|2
|26
|12-6
|4-3
|16-2
|3-4
|119.7
|122.8
|24
|27
|1-3
|11-10
|4-0
|5-16
