The San Antonio Spurs (5-28) are 9.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Frost Bank Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup's point total is set at 249.5.

Bucks vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -9.5 249.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

In 15 of 34 games this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to total more than 249.5 points.

The average total in Milwaukee's games this season is 244.5, five points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Bucks have gone 15-19-0 ATS this season.

Milwaukee has won 24, or 72.7%, of the 33 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Milwaukee has won nine of its 10 games, or 90%, when favored by at least -450 on the moneyline.

The Bucks have a 81.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has played eight games this season that ended with a point total above 249.5 points.

The average over/under for San Antonio's contests this season is 233.8, 15.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

San Antonio has a 13-20-0 record against the spread this year.

The Spurs have been chosen as underdogs in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (12.5%) in those games.

San Antonio has a record of 1-7 when it is set as the underdog by +340 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Antonio has a 22.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info

Bucks vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over 249.5 % of Games Over 249.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 15 44.1% 124.8 235.7 119.7 242.5 238.4 Spurs 8 24.2% 110.9 235.7 122.8 242.5 232.8

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Bucks have gone over the total six times.

When playing at home, Milwaukee has a worse record against the spread (7-12-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (8-7-0).

The Bucks put up just two more points per game (124.8) than the Spurs allow (122.8).

When Milwaukee totals more than 122.8 points, it is 12-6 against the spread and 16-2 overall.

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio is 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its last 10 contests.

Six of the Spurs' past 10 outings have hit the over.

San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread at home is .375 (6-10-0). On the road, it is .412 (7-10-0).

The Spurs score an average of 110.9 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 119.7 the Bucks allow to opponents.

San Antonio is 4-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall when it scores more than 119.7 points.

Bucks vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Bucks and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 15-19 3-7 22-12 Spurs 13-20 5-7 21-12

Bucks vs. Spurs Point Insights

Bucks Spurs 124.8 Points Scored (PG) 110.9 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 12-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-3 16-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-4 119.7 Points Allowed (PG) 122.8 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 1-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-10 4-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-16

