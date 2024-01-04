The San Antonio Spurs (5-28) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Frost Bank Center as 9.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Bucks vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 125 - Spurs 114

Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Bucks (- 9.5)

Bucks (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-10.3)

Bucks (-10.3) Pick OU: Under (249.5)



Under (249.5) Computer Predicted Total: 239.1

The Bucks have a 15-19-0 ATS record this season compared to the 13-20-0 mark from the Spurs.

Milwaukee (3-7) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 9.5 points or more this season (30%) than San Antonio (5-7) does as a 9.5+-point underdog (41.7%).

Milwaukee's games have gone over the total 64.7% of the time this season (22 out of 34), which is more often than San Antonio's games have (21 out of 33).

The Bucks have a .727 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (24-9) this season, higher than the .125 winning percentage for the Spurs as a moneyline underdog (4-28).

Bucks Performance Insights

The Bucks are ceding 119.7 points per game this season (24th-ranked in NBA), but they've really played well on offense, averaging 124.8 points per contest (second-best).

With 44.5 rebounds per game, Milwaukee ranks 11th in the NBA. It cedes 44 rebounds per contest, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Bucks are averaging 26.4 assists per game, which ranks them 12th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Milwaukee ranks third-worst in the NBA with 11.5 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it is averaging 13 turnovers per game (15th-ranked in league).

The Bucks are making 14.3 treys per game (seventh-ranked in NBA) this year, while owning a 38% three-point percentage (sixth-ranked).

Spurs Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Spurs are fifth-worst in the league on offense (110.9 points scored per game) and fourth-worst defensively (122.8 points allowed).

In 2023-24, San Antonio is 22nd in the league in rebounds (43 per game) and second-worst in rebounds allowed (46.8).

The Spurs are fourth-best in the NBA in assists (29 per game) in 2023-24.

San Antonio is the third-worst team in the NBA in turnovers per game (15) and 19th in turnovers forced (12.9).

In 2023-24 the Spurs are 14th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.7 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (34.2%).

