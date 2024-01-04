How to Watch Arizona vs. Colorado on TV or Live Stream - January 4
The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) will look to extend a six-game winning run when visiting the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. This game is at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Buffaloes allow to opponents.
- In games Arizona shoots better than 42.2% from the field, it is 10-2 overall.
- The Wildcats are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buffaloes sit at 90th.
- The Wildcats record 23.5 more points per game (92.3) than the Buffaloes allow (68.8).
- When Arizona scores more than 68.8 points, it is 10-3.
Colorado Stats Insights
- The Buffaloes have shot at a 51.8% rate from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
- Colorado is 11-1 when it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
- The Buffaloes are the 90th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 20th.
- The Buffaloes score an average of 84.2 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 73.4 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- Colorado is 11-2 when giving up fewer than 92.3 points.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arizona averaged 85.2 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 77.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Wildcats gave up 68.6 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 74.5.
- Arizona averaged 8.5 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged in road games (9.0). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% at home and 35.9% in road games.
Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Colorado scored 71.3 points per game last season, 5.9 more than it averaged away (65.4).
- In 2022-23, the Buffaloes gave up 8.3 fewer points per game at home (63.2) than away (71.5).
- Colorado made more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than on the road (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.8%) than on the road (30.2%).
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|L 96-95
|T-Mobile Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Cal
|W 100-81
|Haas Pavilion
|12/31/2023
|@ Stanford
|L 100-82
|Maples Pavilion
|1/4/2024
|Colorado
|-
|McKale Center
|1/6/2024
|Utah
|-
|McKale Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
Colorado Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Utah Tech
|W 98-71
|CU Events Center
|12/29/2023
|Washington
|W 73-69
|CU Events Center
|12/31/2023
|Washington State
|W 74-67
|CU Events Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
