Anderson County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Anderson County, South Carolina today, we've got what you need here.
Anderson County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TL Hanna High School at Byrnes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Duncan, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
