Alex Michelsen has a match against Nuno Borges coming up next in the ASB Classic round of 32. Michelsen's odds are +2500 to take home the trophy from ASB Tennis Centre.

Find all the latest odds for the 2024 ASB Classic and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michelsen at the 2024 ASB Classic

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: January 5-13

January 5-13 Venue: ASB Tennis Centre

ASB Tennis Centre Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Michelsen's Next Match

Michelsen has advanced to the round of 32, where he will play Borges on Sunday, January 7 at 10:00 PM ET (after getting past Jack Loutit 6-3, 6-3).

Michelsen is currently listed at -210 to win his next matchup versus Borges. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Michelsen? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Michelsen Stats

In the qualifying round on Saturday, Michelsen beat Loutit, 6-3, 6-3.

Michelsen is 14-12 over the past 12 months, with no tournament victories.

Michelsen is 9-9 on hard courts over the past year.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Michelsen has played 26 matches and 24.3 games per match.

On hard courts, Michelsen has played 18 matches over the past year, and he has totaled 23.8 games per match while winning 50.7% of games.

Michelsen, over the past 12 months, has won 79.9% of his service games and 22.1% of his return games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Michelsen has won 76.5% of his games on serve and 23.0% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.