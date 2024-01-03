How to Watch Wofford vs. VMI on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The VMI Keydets (3-10, 0-0 SoCon) will try to stop an eight-game road losing streak when taking on the Wofford Terriers (7-6, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Wofford vs. VMI Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wofford Stats Insights
- The Terriers are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Keydets allow to opponents.
- In games Wofford shoots higher than 41.5% from the field, it is 6-4 overall.
- The Terriers are the 55th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Keydets rank 46th.
- The Terriers put up 8.2 more points per game (80.1) than the Keydets allow (71.9).
- Wofford is 7-3 when scoring more than 71.9 points.
Wofford Home & Away Comparison
- Wofford is posting 91 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 16 more points than it is averaging in road games (75).
- The Terriers cede 68.8 points per game at home this year, compared to 77.7 away from home.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Wofford has played better at home this season, making 10.8 treys per game with a 39.4% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 35.6% three-point percentage in road games.
Wofford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Kentucky Christian
|W 105-54
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|12/20/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|L 76-70
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|12/29/2023
|Southern Wesleyan
|W 75-55
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|1/3/2024
|VMI
|-
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|1/6/2024
|@ Western Carolina
|-
|Ramsey Center
|1/10/2024
|Mercer
|-
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
