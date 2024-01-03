Wednesday's contest features the Wofford Terriers (7-6, 0-0 SoCon) and the VMI Keydets (3-10, 0-0 SoCon) matching up at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-67 victory for heavily favored Wofford according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Wofford vs. VMI Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Venue: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium

Wofford vs. VMI Score Prediction

Prediction: Wofford 82, VMI 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Wofford vs. VMI

Computer Predicted Spread: Wofford (-14.2)

Wofford (-14.2) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

Wofford has gone 6-4-0 against the spread, while VMI's ATS record this season is 3-7-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Terriers are 9-1-0 and the Keydets are 3-7-0. Over the last 10 games, Wofford has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall. VMI has gone 3-7 against the spread and 0-10 overall in its last 10 matches.

Wofford Performance Insights

The Terriers outscore opponents by 4.2 points per game (scoring 80.1 points per game to rank 67th in college basketball while allowing 75.9 per contest to rank 289th in college basketball) and have a +54 scoring differential overall.

Wofford wins the rebound battle by 7.4 boards on average. It records 40.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 55th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.7 per contest.

Wofford makes 9.7 three-pointers per game (28th in college basketball) while shooting 35% from deep (116th in college basketball). It is making 1.1 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 8.6 per game while shooting 33.7%.

The Terriers average 100.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (77th in college basketball), and give up 94.9 points per 100 possessions (297th in college basketball).

Wofford has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.8 per game (185th in college basketball play) while forcing 9.2 (350th in college basketball).

