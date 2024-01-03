The Winthrop Eagles (8-5, 0-0 Big South) play the Longwood Lancers (12-2, 0-0 Big South) in a clash of Big South teams at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday. The game is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Winthrop vs. Longwood Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Winthrop Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Winthrop Players to Watch

Kasen Harrison: 10.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK KJ Doucet: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Nick Johnson: 9.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Kelton Talford: 12.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Alex Timmerman: 10.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Longwood Players to Watch

Walyn Napper: 14.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Johnathan Massie: 12.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Michael Christmas: 10.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Szymon Zapala: 10.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Elijah Tucker: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Winthrop vs. Longwood Stat Comparison

Winthrop Rank Winthrop AVG Longwood AVG Longwood Rank 120th 77.7 Points Scored 79.1 90th 123rd 68.4 Points Allowed 61.6 15th 223rd 35.6 Rebounds 42.0 25th 136th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 13.7 8th 163rd 7.7 3pt Made 5.9 309th 294th 11.8 Assists 13.4 192nd 127th 11.2 Turnovers 12.5 232nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.