How to Watch Winthrop vs. Longwood on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Winthrop Eagles (9-6, 0-0 Big South) welcome in the Longwood Lancers (12-3, 0-0 Big South) after victories in six home games in a row. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
Winthrop vs. Longwood Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
Winthrop Stats Insights
- The Eagles are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Lancers allow to opponents.
- Winthrop is 9-2 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 134th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lancers rank 25th.
- The Eagles put up 78.9 points per game, 16.2 more points than the 62.7 the Lancers give up.
- When Winthrop totals more than 62.7 points, it is 9-2.
Winthrop Home & Away Comparison
- Winthrop is putting up 92.2 points per game this season at home, which is 23.3 more points than it is averaging in away games (68.9).
- The Eagles are giving up 62.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 12.8 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (75).
- Looking at three-pointers, Winthrop has fared better in home games this year, draining 7.8 three-pointers per game with a 34.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.4 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Winthrop Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ South Carolina
|L 72-62
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Florida State
|L 67-61
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/29/2023
|Toccoa Falls
|W 113-62
|Winthrop Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|Longwood
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ South Carolina Upstate
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Presbyterian
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
