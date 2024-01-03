The Winthrop Eagles (9-6, 0-0 Big South) welcome in the Longwood Lancers (12-3, 0-0 Big South) after victories in six home games in a row. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Winthrop vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Winthrop Stats Insights

The Eagles are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Lancers allow to opponents.

Winthrop is 9-2 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.

The Eagles are the 134th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lancers rank 25th.

The Eagles put up 78.9 points per game, 16.2 more points than the 62.7 the Lancers give up.

When Winthrop totals more than 62.7 points, it is 9-2.

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison

Winthrop is putting up 92.2 points per game this season at home, which is 23.3 more points than it is averaging in away games (68.9).

The Eagles are giving up 62.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 12.8 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (75).

Looking at three-pointers, Winthrop has fared better in home games this year, draining 7.8 three-pointers per game with a 34.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.4 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

