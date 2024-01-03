Hawks vs. Thunder Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 3
The Atlanta Hawks (13-19) will look to Trae Young (seventh in the league scoring 28.3 points per game) when they attempt to beat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (third in the NBA with 31.4 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-9) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at State Farm Arena. The Hawks are 1.5-point home underdogs in the game, which tips off at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSOK.
Hawks vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs. Thunder Score Prediction
- Prediction: Thunder 123 - Hawks 117
Hawks vs Thunder Additional Info
|Thunder vs Hawks Injury Report
|Thunder vs Hawks Betting Trends & Stats
|Thunder vs Hawks Odds/Over/Under
|Thunder vs Hawks Players to Watch
|Thunder vs Hawks Player Props
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Thunder
- Pick ATS: Thunder (- 1.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-6.2)
- Pick OU:
Under (247.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 239.7
- The Hawks (7-25-0 ATS) have covered the spread 75% of the time, 53.1% less often than the Thunder (24-8-0) this year.
- Oklahoma City (14-5) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (73.7%) than Atlanta (5-12) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (29.4%).
- Oklahoma City's games have gone over the total 59.4% of the time this season (19 out of 32), less often than Atlanta's games have (20 out of 32).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Thunder are 15-4, while the Hawks are 5-11 as moneyline underdogs.
Hawks Performance Insights
- Offensively, the Hawks are the third-best team in the league (122.2 points per game). But defensively they are fourth-worst (122.7 points allowed per game).
- On the boards, Atlanta is eighth in the NBA in rebounds (44.6 per game). It is 19th in rebounds conceded (44 per game).
- This season the Hawks are ranked 17th in the league in assists at 26 per game.
- Atlanta is 16th in the league in turnovers per game (13.1) and sixth in turnovers forced (14.1).
- Beyond the arc, the Hawks are sixth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (14.4). They are 12th in 3-point percentage at 37.1%.
