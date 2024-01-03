The Atlanta Hawks (13-19) will look to Trae Young (seventh in the league scoring 28.3 points per game) when they attempt to beat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (third in the NBA with 31.4 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-9) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at State Farm Arena. The Hawks are 1.5-point home underdogs in the game, which tips off at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSOK.

Hawks vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSOK

BSSE and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 123 - Hawks 117

Hawks vs Thunder Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 1.5)

Thunder (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-6.2)

Thunder (-6.2) Pick OU: Under (247.5)



Under (247.5) Computer Predicted Total: 239.7

The Hawks (7-25-0 ATS) have covered the spread 75% of the time, 53.1% less often than the Thunder (24-8-0) this year.

Oklahoma City (14-5) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (73.7%) than Atlanta (5-12) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (29.4%).

Oklahoma City's games have gone over the total 59.4% of the time this season (19 out of 32), less often than Atlanta's games have (20 out of 32).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Thunder are 15-4, while the Hawks are 5-11 as moneyline underdogs.

Hawks Performance Insights

Offensively, the Hawks are the third-best team in the league (122.2 points per game). But defensively they are fourth-worst (122.7 points allowed per game).

On the boards, Atlanta is eighth in the NBA in rebounds (44.6 per game). It is 19th in rebounds conceded (44 per game).

This season the Hawks are ranked 17th in the league in assists at 26 per game.

Atlanta is 16th in the league in turnovers per game (13.1) and sixth in turnovers forced (14.1).

Beyond the arc, the Hawks are sixth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (14.4). They are 12th in 3-point percentage at 37.1%.

