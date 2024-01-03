Wednesday's Big South schedule includes the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-6, 0-0 Big South) against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-7, 0-0 Big South), at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Asheville Game Information

South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch

Ahmir Langlais: 10.2 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Trae Broadnax: 12.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Justin Bailey: 12.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordyn Surratt: 4.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

4.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Nick Alves: 6.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

UNC Asheville Players to Watch

Drew Pember: 18.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 1.9 BLK

18.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 1.9 BLK Josh Banks: 12 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

12 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Nicholas McMullen: 8.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Fletcher Abee: 12.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Caleb Burgess: 5.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Asheville Stat Comparison

UNC Asheville Rank UNC Asheville AVG South Carolina Upstate AVG South Carolina Upstate Rank 50th 82.1 Points Scored 71.3 268th 282nd 75 Points Allowed 70.8 178th 229th 35.5 Rebounds 33.5 298th 116th 10 Off. Rebounds 8.3 247th 58th 9.1 3pt Made 8.4 94th 32nd 17.3 Assists 13.3 200th 211th 12.2 Turnovers 11.6 165th

