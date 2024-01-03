The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-7, 0-0 Big South) are welcoming in the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-8, 0-0 Big South) for a matchup of Big South foes at Kimmel Arena, starting at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

The Spartans are shooting 43.6% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 43.1% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

South Carolina Upstate has compiled a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.

The Spartans are the 308th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 102nd.

The Spartans score only 2.7 fewer points per game (72.2) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (74.9).

South Carolina Upstate has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 74.9 points.

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison

At home, South Carolina Upstate scores 82.2 points per game. On the road, it scores 66.

At home the Spartans are conceding 64.4 points per game, 10 fewer points than they are away (74.4).

South Carolina Upstate makes fewer 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (8.5). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than away (34.9%).

South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule