How to Watch Providence vs. Seton Hall on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The No. 23 Providence Friars (11-2, 2-0 Big East) aim to continue an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Seton Hall Pirates (8-5, 1-1 Big East) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Providence vs. Seton Hall Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Providence Stats Insights
- This season, the Friars have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Pirates' opponents have knocked down.
- Providence has a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.
- The Friars are the 97th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates rank 129th.
- The Friars record 6.2 more points per game (75.2) than the Pirates give up (69).
- Providence is 11-1 when scoring more than 69 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Seton Hall Stats Insights
- The Pirates' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Friars have given up to their opponents (38%).
- Seton Hall is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 38% from the field.
- The Pirates are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Friars sit at 287th.
- The Pirates put up an average of 73.9 points per game, 10.0 more points than the 63.9 the Friars allow to opponents.
- When Seton Hall allows fewer than 75.2 points, it is 7-3.
Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Providence fared better at home last season, averaging 82.9 points per game, compared to 73.9 per game in road games.
- When playing at home, the Friars gave up 1.3 fewer points per game (70.5) than on the road (71.8).
- At home, Providence drained 0.9 more threes per game (7.1) than when playing on the road (6.2). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37%) compared to in road games (34.4%).
Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Seton Hall scored 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 65.8 on the road.
- At home, the Pirates conceded 64.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 65.9.
- Beyond the arc, Seton Hall sunk fewer trifectas away (5.9 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.2%) than at home (34.5%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Providence Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Sacred Heart
|W 78-64
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/19/2023
|Marquette
|W 72-57
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/23/2023
|Butler
|W 85-75
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|Seton Hall
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|1/10/2024
|@ St. John's
|-
|Madison Square Garden
Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Missouri
|W 93-87
|T-Mobile Center
|12/20/2023
|UConn
|W 75-60
|Prudential Center
|12/23/2023
|@ Xavier
|L 74-54
|Cintas Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|Marquette
|-
|Prudential Center
|1/9/2024
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.