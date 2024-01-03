The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-10) hope to halt a seven-game road losing skid at the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-6) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET.

Presbyterian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Presbyterian vs. Charleston Southern Scoring Comparison

The Buccaneers put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (58.5) than the Blue Hose allow their opponents to score (60.9).

When it scores more than 60.9 points, Charleston Southern is 3-2.

Presbyterian is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.5 points.

The 60.2 points per game the Blue Hose score are 13 fewer points than the Buccaneers allow (73.2).

Presbyterian has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 73.2 points.

Charleston Southern has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 60.2 points.

This year the Blue Hose are shooting 39% from the field, 2.4% lower than the Buccaneers concede.

The Buccaneers make 38.1% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% more than the Blue Hose's defensive field-goal percentage.

Presbyterian Leaders

Bryanna Brady: 12.7 PTS, 55.9 FG%

12.7 PTS, 55.9 FG% Tilda Sjokvist: 11.3 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (26-for-83)

11.3 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (26-for-83) Mara Neira: 12.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.9 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (29-for-85)

12.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.9 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (29-for-85) Christina Kline: 4.9 PTS, 28.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (11-for-44)

4.9 PTS, 28.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (11-for-44) Ashley Carrillo: 5.1 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

