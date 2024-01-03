The Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-7, 0-0 Big South) are traveling to face the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-9, 0-0 Big South) for a matchup of Big South rivals at The Buc Dome, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Presbyterian vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Presbyterian Stats Insights

  • The Blue Hose are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, three percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Buccaneers allow to opponents.
  • Presbyterian has a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
  • The Buccaneers are the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Blue Hose sit at 248th.
  • The 78.3 points per game the Blue Hose score are only 2.3 more points than the Buccaneers give up (76).
  • When Presbyterian scores more than 76 points, it is 5-2.

Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Presbyterian has fared better at home this year, averaging 85.6 points per game, compared to 72 per game on the road.
  • When playing at home, the Blue Hose are ceding 6.9 fewer points per game (68.3) than away from home (75.2).
  • When playing at home, Presbyterian is averaging 1.1 more threes per game (7.1) than when playing on the road (6). However, it owns a lower three-point percentage at home (33.6%) compared to in road games (34.3%).

Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 @ Furman L 76-61 Timmons Arena
12/21/2023 @ Wake Forest L 91-68 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/30/2023 JWU Charlotte W 91-67 Templeton Physical Education Center
1/3/2024 @ Charleston Southern - The Buc Dome
1/6/2024 UNC Asheville - Templeton Physical Education Center
1/10/2024 Winthrop - Templeton Physical Education Center

