The Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-7, 0-0 Big South) are traveling to face the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-9, 0-0 Big South) for a matchup of Big South rivals at The Buc Dome, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Presbyterian vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Presbyterian Stats Insights

The Blue Hose are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, three percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Buccaneers allow to opponents.

Presbyterian has a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

The Buccaneers are the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Blue Hose sit at 248th.

The 78.3 points per game the Blue Hose score are only 2.3 more points than the Buccaneers give up (76).

When Presbyterian scores more than 76 points, it is 5-2.

Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Presbyterian has fared better at home this year, averaging 85.6 points per game, compared to 72 per game on the road.

When playing at home, the Blue Hose are ceding 6.9 fewer points per game (68.3) than away from home (75.2).

When playing at home, Presbyterian is averaging 1.1 more threes per game (7.1) than when playing on the road (6). However, it owns a lower three-point percentage at home (33.6%) compared to in road games (34.3%).

Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule