The Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) take on the Miami Heat (19-14) as 5.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN. The matchup has an over/under set at 228.5 points.

Lakers vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -5.5 228.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

In 19 of 34 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 228.5 points.

The average point total in Los Angeles' contests this year is 229.0, 0.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Lakers have gone 15-19-0 ATS this season.

This season, Los Angeles has been favored 21 times and won 14, or 66.7%, of those games.

Los Angeles has been at least a -225 moneyline favorite eight times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Lakers, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has played 13 games this season that finished with a combined score over 228.5 points.

Miami's matchups this season have a 225.0-point average over/under, 3.5 fewer points than this game's total.

So far this season, Miami has put together a 15-18-0 record against the spread.

The Heat have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (35.7%) in those games.

Miami has a record of 2-4 when it is set as the underdog by +180 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Lakers vs Heat Additional Info

Lakers vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 19 55.9% 114.2 227.2 114.7 226.7 229.4 Heat 13 39.4% 113.0 227.2 112.0 226.7 222.0

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over their past 10 games.

Eight of Lakers' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered seven times in 15 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered eight times in 19 opportunities in away games.

The Lakers average only 2.2 more points per game (114.2) than the Heat give up (112.0).

When Los Angeles scores more than 112.0 points, it is 9-6 against the spread and 11-4 overall.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has gone 6-4 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

Five of the Heat's past 10 games have gone over the total.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 5-10-0 record) than on the road (.556, 10-8-0).

The Heat score an average of 113.0 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 114.7 the Lakers give up to opponents.

Miami is 10-6 against the spread and 13-3 overall when it scores more than 114.7 points.

Lakers vs. Heat Betting Splits

Lakers and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 15-19 5-4 18-16 Heat 15-18 5-4 16-17

Lakers vs. Heat Point Insights

Lakers Heat 114.2 Points Scored (PG) 113.0 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 9-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-6 11-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 13-3 114.7 Points Allowed (PG) 112.0 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 10-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-11 12-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 16-7

