Knicks vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks (18-15) hit the court against the Chicago Bulls (15-20) as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET on ABC and MSG. The point total is set at 220.5 for the matchup.
Knicks vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ABC and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-9.5
|220.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York's 33 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 220.5 points 21 times.
- New York's games this year have an average total of 228.9, 8.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Knicks are 17-16-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, New York has been favored 15 times and won 11, or 73.3%, of those games.
- New York has been at least a -450 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.
- The Knicks have a 81.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 220.5 points in 18 of 35 outings.
- Chicago's games this year have had a 221.5-point total on average, one more point than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, Chicago has put together a 17-18-0 record against the spread.
- The Bulls have come away with eight wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Chicago has won two of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +333 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 23.1% chance of pulling out a win.
Knicks vs Bulls Additional Info
|Knicks vs Bulls Injury Report
|Knicks vs Bulls Odds/Over/Under
|Knicks vs Bulls Prediction
|Knicks vs Bulls Players to Watch
Knicks vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 220.5
|% of Games Over 220.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|21
|63.6%
|115.2
|224.7
|113.7
|225.7
|225.8
|Bulls
|18
|51.4%
|109.5
|224.7
|112
|225.7
|221.9
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- The Knicks have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in their past 10 games.
- The Knicks have hit the over in five of their last 10 contests.
- Against the spread, New York has performed better when playing at home, covering seven times in 13 home games, and 10 times in 20 road games.
- The Knicks average 115.2 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 112 the Bulls give up.
- When New York totals more than 112 points, it is 13-8 against the spread and 14-7 overall.
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- Chicago is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.
- The Bulls have gone over the total in three of their past 10 outings.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Chicago has a better winning percentage at home (.500, 10-10-0 record) than on the road (.467, 7-8-0).
- The Bulls score only 4.2 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks allow (113.7).
- When it scores more than 113.7 points, Chicago is 11-1 against the spread and 9-3 overall.
Knicks vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|17-16
|3-1
|18-15
|Bulls
|17-18
|4-3
|18-17
Knicks vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Knicks
|Bulls
|115.2
|109.5
|13
|28
|13-8
|11-1
|14-7
|9-3
|113.7
|112
|15
|8
|11-4
|12-8
|12-3
|13-7
