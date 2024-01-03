The New York Knicks (18-15) take on the Chicago Bulls (15-20) as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET on ABC and MSG.

Knicks vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC and MSG

ABC and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 116 - Bulls 109

Knicks vs Bulls Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 9.5)

Bulls (+ 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-7.7)

Knicks (-7.7) Pick OU: Over (220.5)



Over (220.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.2

The Knicks have put together a 17-16-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 17-18-0 mark of the Bulls.

New York covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 75% of the time. That's more often than Chicago covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (57.1%).

Chicago and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 51.4% of the time this season (18 out of 35). That's less often than New York and its opponents have (18 out of 33).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Bulls are 8-13, while the Knicks are 11-4 as moneyline favorites.

Knicks Performance Insights

With 115.2 points per game on offense, the Knicks rank 13th in the NBA. At the other end, they allow 113.7 points per contest, which ranks 15th in the league.

In terms of rebounding, things are clicking for New York, who is pulling down 45.2 boards per game (fifth-best in NBA) and allowing 40.8 boards per contest (second-best).

The Knicks haven't produced many assists this season, ranking third-worst in the NBA with 23.6 assists per contest.

New York is averaging 12.5 turnovers per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) this year, while forcing 13.0 turnovers per contest (17th-ranked).

The Knicks are draining 12.9 three-pointers per game (11th-ranked in NBA) this season, while owning a 37.5% three-point percentage (eighth-ranked).

Bulls Performance Insights

The Bulls are the third-worst squad in the league in points scored (109.5 per game) and eighth in points allowed (112.0).

Chicago grabs 43.4 rebounds per game and concede 44.5 boards, ranking 20th and 21st, respectively, in the NBA.

The Bulls are second-worst in the NBA in assists (23.3 per game) in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, Chicago is second-best in the NBA in turnovers committed (11.6 per game) and ranked seventh in turnovers forced (13.9).

The Bulls make 11.6 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.4% from beyond the arc, ranking 24th and 23rd, respectively, in the NBA.

