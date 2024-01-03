The Oklahoma City Thunder (23-9) and the Atlanta Hawks (13-19) are slated to match up on Wednesday at State Farm Arena, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Trae Young are two players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Thunder

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSOK

BSSE, BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks' Last Game

The Hawks were victorious in their most recent game versus the Wizards, 130-126, on Sunday. Young starred with 40 points, plus three boards and 13 assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 40 3 13 3 0 4 Dejounte Murray 32 6 3 0 0 3 Jalen Johnson 24 13 4 0 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hawks vs Thunder Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawks Players to Watch

Young's averages for the season are 28.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 11.3 assists, making 43.6% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 3.6 triples per contest (third in NBA).

Dejounte Murray adds 20.5 points per game, plus 4.6 boards and 5.2 assists.

The Hawks get 12.0 points per game from Clint Capela, plus 10.7 boards and 1.2 assists.

The Hawks get 17.5 points per game from Bogdan Bogdanovic, plus 3.3 boards and 2.7 assists.

Saddiq Bey averages 12.9 points, 6.6 boards and 1.3 assists, making 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.

Watch Gilgeous-Alexander, Young and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 31.4 3.7 12.8 1.3 0.3 4.7 Dejounte Murray 21.6 4.9 4.8 1.1 0.6 2.7 Clint Capela 13.1 10.5 1.3 0.5 1.6 0.0 Saddiq Bey 12.6 8.1 1.5 1.2 0.1 1.9 Bogdan Bogdanovic 14.7 2.4 3.1 0.6 0.1 2.5

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.