Two of the league's top scorers take the court when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (third, 31.4 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-9) visit Trae Young (seventh, 28.3 PPG) and the Atlanta Hawks (13-19) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSOK. The Thunder are 1.5-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under of 247.5.

Hawks vs. Thunder Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -1.5 247.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta has combined with its opponent to score more than 247.5 points in 10 of 32 games this season.

The average total for Atlanta's games this season is 244.9 points, 2.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this year, Atlanta has put together a 7-25-0 record against the spread.

The Hawks have been underdogs in 16 games this season and have come away with the win five times (31.2%) in those contests.

This season, Atlanta has won five of its 13 games, or 38.5%, when it is the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Atlanta has a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Hawks vs Thunder Additional Info

Hawks vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Games Over 247.5 % of Games Over 247.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 11 34.4% 121.5 243.7 113.1 235.8 232.2 Hawks 10 31.2% 122.2 243.7 122.7 235.8 239.3

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

Atlanta has two wins against the spread, and is 4-6 overall, in its past 10 contests.

The Hawks have gone over the total in six of their last 10 contests.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Atlanta has a lower winning percentage at home (.077, 1-12-0 record) than away (.316, 6-13-0).

The Hawks score 9.1 more points per game (122.2) than the Thunder give up (113.1).

Atlanta has put together a 7-17 ATS record and a 13-11 overall record in games it scores more than 113.1 points.

Hawks vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Hawks and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 7-25 5-12 20-12 Thunder 24-8 14-5 19-13

Hawks vs. Thunder Point Insights

Hawks Thunder 122.2 Points Scored (PG) 121.5 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 7-17 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 17-3 13-11 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 17-3 122.7 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 6-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 21-3 8-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 20-4

