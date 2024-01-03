The Furman Paladins (6-7, 0-0 SoCon) travel to face the UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-4, 0-0 SoCon) after losing five consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Furman vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Furman Stats Insights

The Paladins have shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.

This season, Furman has a 6-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 39.5% from the field.

The Paladins are the 60th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 203rd.

The Paladins' 84.7 points per game are 14.6 more points than the 70.1 the Spartans give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.1 points, Furman is 6-6.

Furman Home & Away Comparison

Furman is scoring fewer points at home (86.5 per game) than on the road (87).

The Paladins are giving up fewer points at home (70 per game) than on the road (94).

Beyond the arc, Furman drains more treys on the road (12.3 per game) than at home (8.2), and makes a higher percentage on the road (40.2%) than at home (27.7%).

Furman Upcoming Schedule