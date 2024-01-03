How to Watch Furman vs. UNC Greensboro on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Furman Paladins (6-7, 0-0 SoCon) travel to face the UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-4, 0-0 SoCon) after losing five consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
Furman vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Furman Stats Insights
- The Paladins have shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.
- This season, Furman has a 6-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 39.5% from the field.
- The Paladins are the 60th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 203rd.
- The Paladins' 84.7 points per game are 14.6 more points than the 70.1 the Spartans give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 70.1 points, Furman is 6-6.
Furman Home & Away Comparison
- Furman is scoring fewer points at home (86.5 per game) than on the road (87).
- The Paladins are giving up fewer points at home (70 per game) than on the road (94).
- Beyond the arc, Furman drains more treys on the road (12.3 per game) than at home (8.2), and makes a higher percentage on the road (40.2%) than at home (27.7%).
Furman Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|@ Tulane
|L 117-110
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|Presbyterian
|W 76-61
|Timmons Arena
|12/30/2023
|Anderson (SC)
|L 79-74
|Timmons Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ UNC Greensboro
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ Chattanooga
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|1/10/2024
|Citadel
|-
|Timmons Arena
