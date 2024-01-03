The Southern Miss Eagles (7-4) will look to break a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-8) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at HTC Center. This contest is at 6:00 PM ET.

Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
Coastal Carolina vs. Southern Miss Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles score an average of 69.8 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 73.4 the Chanticleers allow to opponents.
  • Southern Miss has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 73.4 points.
  • Coastal Carolina is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 69.8 points.
  • The Chanticleers put up 5.3 more points per game (65.9) than the Eagles give up (60.6).
  • Coastal Carolina has a 5-4 record when putting up more than 60.6 points.
  • Southern Miss is 7-0 when giving up fewer than 65.9 points.
  • The Chanticleers are making 39.6% of their shots from the field, 3.4% higher than the Eagles concede to opponents (36.2%).
  • The Eagles' 44.6 shooting percentage from the field is 3.2 higher than the Chanticleers have given up.

Coastal Carolina Leaders

  • Makaila Cange: 12.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 60.0 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)
  • Arin Freeman: 11.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.1 FG%
  • Deaja Richardson: 15.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.4 FG%, 28.7 3PT% (27-for-94)
  • Alancia Ramsey: 8.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 39.3 FG%
  • Zaria Hurston: 4.9 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

Coastal Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Chattanooga W 53-49 Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
12/21/2023 Michigan State L 105-66 Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
12/30/2023 @ Arkansas State L 81-73 First National Bank Arena
1/3/2024 Southern Miss - HTC Center
1/6/2024 Troy - HTC Center
1/10/2024 Old Dominion - HTC Center

