The Southern Miss Eagles (7-4) will look to break a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-8) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at HTC Center. This contest is at 6:00 PM ET.

Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Coastal Carolina vs. Southern Miss Scoring Comparison

The Eagles score an average of 69.8 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 73.4 the Chanticleers allow to opponents.

Southern Miss has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 73.4 points.

Coastal Carolina is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 69.8 points.

The Chanticleers put up 5.3 more points per game (65.9) than the Eagles give up (60.6).

Coastal Carolina has a 5-4 record when putting up more than 60.6 points.

Southern Miss is 7-0 when giving up fewer than 65.9 points.

The Chanticleers are making 39.6% of their shots from the field, 3.4% higher than the Eagles concede to opponents (36.2%).

The Eagles' 44.6 shooting percentage from the field is 3.2 higher than the Chanticleers have given up.

Coastal Carolina Leaders

Makaila Cange: 12.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 60.0 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

12.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 60.0 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Arin Freeman: 11.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.1 FG%

11.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.1 FG% Deaja Richardson: 15.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.4 FG%, 28.7 3PT% (27-for-94)

15.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.4 FG%, 28.7 3PT% (27-for-94) Alancia Ramsey: 8.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 39.3 FG%

8.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 39.3 FG% Zaria Hurston: 4.9 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

Coastal Carolina Schedule