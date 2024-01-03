The Atlanta Hawks, Clint Capela included, face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Capela totaled 11 points and 17 rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 130-126 win versus the Wizards.

With prop bets in place for Capela, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.0 14.5 Rebounds 10.5 10.7 11.3 Assists -- 1.2 1.5 PRA -- 23.9 27.3 PR -- 22.7 25.8



Clint Capela Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, he's put up 8.8% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.5 per contest.

Capela's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 103.5 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 104.7 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

The Thunder give up 113.1 points per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

The Thunder are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 45.5 rebounds per game.

Conceding 27.1 assists per game, the Thunder are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA.

Clint Capela vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 21 6 12 0 0 2 1

