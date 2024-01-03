The Western Carolina Catamounts (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the Citadel Bulldogs (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at McAlister Field House. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Citadel vs. Western Carolina Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Citadel Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points higher than the Catamounts have given up to their opponents (39.7%).
  • Citadel has compiled a 7-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 97th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Catamounts sit at 234th.
  • The Bulldogs average 7.4 more points per game (73.4) than the Catamounts allow their opponents to score (66).
  • When it scores more than 66 points, Citadel is 6-2.

Citadel Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Citadel is putting up 84.6 points per game, 17.6 more than it is averaging away (67).
  • In 2023-24 the Bulldogs are allowing 3.4 fewer points per game at home (64.4) than on the road (67.8).
  • Citadel knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than away (5.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.6%) than away (31.8%).

Citadel Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2023 @ Charleston (SC) L 86-71 TD Arena
12/19/2023 @ Notre Dame W 65-45 Purcell Pavilion
12/30/2023 Toccoa Falls W 106-76 McAlister Field House
1/3/2024 Western Carolina - McAlister Field House
1/6/2024 Samford - McAlister Field House
1/10/2024 @ Furman - Timmons Arena

