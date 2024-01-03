The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-10) hope to stop a seven-game road losing streak at the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-6) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian Scoring Comparison

  • The Buccaneers put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (58.5) than the Blue Hose give up (60.9).
  • Charleston Southern is 3-2 when it scores more than 60.9 points.
  • Presbyterian's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.5 points.
  • The Blue Hose score 60.2 points per game, 13.0 fewer points than the 73.2 the Buccaneers allow.
  • When Presbyterian puts up more than 73.2 points, it is 3-0.
  • When Charleston Southern allows fewer than 60.2 points, it is 3-0.
  • The Blue Hose shoot 39.0% from the field, 2.4% lower than the Buccaneers allow defensively.
  • The Buccaneers make 38.1% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% more than the Blue Hose's defensive field-goal percentage.

Charleston Southern Leaders

  • Catherine Alben: 15.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (21-for-56)
  • Madison Adamson: 6.9 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 39.8 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
  • Kennedi Jackson: 11.9 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
  • Keshunti Nichols: 6.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.3 FG%
  • Alaina Nettles: 2.7 PTS, 27.1 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Charleston Southern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 Charlotte L 65-60 The Buc Dome
12/21/2023 @ East Carolina L 75-46 Minges Coliseum
12/30/2023 Francis Marion W 69-56 The Buc Dome
1/3/2024 @ Presbyterian - Templeton Physical Education Center
1/6/2024 Longwood - The Buc Dome
1/10/2024 Gardner-Webb - The Buc Dome

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.