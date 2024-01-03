How to Watch the Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-10) hope to stop a seven-game road losing streak at the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-6) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian Scoring Comparison
- The Buccaneers put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (58.5) than the Blue Hose give up (60.9).
- Charleston Southern is 3-2 when it scores more than 60.9 points.
- Presbyterian's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.5 points.
- The Blue Hose score 60.2 points per game, 13.0 fewer points than the 73.2 the Buccaneers allow.
- When Presbyterian puts up more than 73.2 points, it is 3-0.
- When Charleston Southern allows fewer than 60.2 points, it is 3-0.
- The Blue Hose shoot 39.0% from the field, 2.4% lower than the Buccaneers allow defensively.
- The Buccaneers make 38.1% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% more than the Blue Hose's defensive field-goal percentage.
Charleston Southern Leaders
- Catherine Alben: 15.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (21-for-56)
- Madison Adamson: 6.9 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 39.8 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
- Kennedi Jackson: 11.9 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
- Keshunti Nichols: 6.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.3 FG%
- Alaina Nettles: 2.7 PTS, 27.1 FG%
Charleston Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Charlotte
|L 65-60
|The Buc Dome
|12/21/2023
|@ East Carolina
|L 75-46
|Minges Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Francis Marion
|W 69-56
|The Buc Dome
|1/3/2024
|@ Presbyterian
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|1/6/2024
|Longwood
|-
|The Buc Dome
|1/10/2024
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|The Buc Dome
