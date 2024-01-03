The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-8, 0-0 Big South) face the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-6, 0-0 Big South) in a matchup of Big South squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian Game Information

Charleston Southern Players to Watch

Taje' Kelly: 15 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

15 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK RJ Johnson: 17 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

17 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Daren Patrick: 9.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK A'lahn Sumler: 11.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK RJ Duhart: 4.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK

Presbyterian Players to Watch

Marquis Barnett: 13.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 1 BLK Jonah Pierce: 10.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Samage Teel: 11.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Kobe Stewart: 6.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Trevon Reddish: 6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian Stat Comparison

Charleston Southern Rank Charleston Southern AVG Presbyterian AVG Presbyterian Rank 297th 68.9 Points Scored 78.2 113th 240th 73.1 Points Allowed 71.2 191st 314th 32.9 Rebounds 34.8 252nd 308th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 6.8 331st 222nd 7 3pt Made 6.8 240th 313th 11.3 Assists 15.4 80th 192nd 11.9 Turnovers 11.2 127th

