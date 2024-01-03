Wednesday's game that pits the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-6) versus the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-10) at Templeton Physical Education Center has a projected final score of 68-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Presbyterian, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on January 3.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Buccaneers earned a 69-56 win over Francis Marion.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction

Prediction: Presbyterian 68, Charleston Southern 59

Charleston Southern Schedule Analysis

The Buccaneers' best win this season came against the Mercer Bears, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 239) in our computer rankings. The Buccaneers took home the 66-53 win at home on November 25.

Charleston Southern has the most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (four).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Charleston Southern 2023-24 Best Wins

66-53 at home over Mercer (No. 239) on November 25

68-58 at home over South Carolina State (No. 344) on December 2

Charleston Southern Leaders

Catherine Alben: 15.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (21-for-56)

15.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (21-for-56) Madison Adamson: 6.9 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 39.8 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

6.9 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 39.8 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Kennedi Jackson: 11.9 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

11.9 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Keshunti Nichols: 6.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.3 FG%

6.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.3 FG% Alaina Nettles: 2.7 PTS, 27.1 FG%

Charleston Southern Performance Insights

The Buccaneers have a -190 scoring differential, falling short by 14.7 points per game. They're putting up 58.5 points per game, 298th in college basketball, and are giving up 73.2 per contest to rank 319th in college basketball.

At home, the Buccaneers score 65.2 points per game. On the road, they average 52.9.

Charleston Southern is allowing fewer points at home (62.2 per game) than away (82.6).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.