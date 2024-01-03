The Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-7, 0-0 Big South) travel in Big South play against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-9, 0-0 Big South) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Charleston Southern Stats Insights

  • This season, Charleston Southern has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Buccaneers are the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Hose sit at 311th.
  • The Buccaneers put up only 1.5 fewer points per game (70.8) than the Blue Hose give up to opponents (72.3).
  • When it scores more than 72.3 points, Charleston Southern is 3-1.

Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison

  • Charleston Southern is putting up more points at home (83.2 per game) than away (60.3).
  • In 2023-24 the Buccaneers are allowing 11.1 fewer points per game at home (70) than on the road (81.1).
  • Beyond the arc, Charleston Southern sinks fewer treys away (6.6 per game) than at home (8.8), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (32.9%) than at home (39.8%) as well.

Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 @ Loyola Chicago L 72-59 Joseph J. Gentile Center
12/21/2023 Kentucky Christian W 103-79 The Buc Dome
12/29/2023 @ North Carolina L 105-60 Dean Smith Center
1/3/2024 Presbyterian - The Buc Dome
1/6/2024 @ Longwood - Joan Perry Brock Center
1/10/2024 @ Gardner-Webb - Paul Porter Arena

