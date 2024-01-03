The Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-7, 0-0 Big South) travel in Big South play against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-9, 0-0 Big South) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Charleston Southern Stats Insights

This season, Charleston Southern has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Buccaneers are the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Hose sit at 311th.

The Buccaneers put up only 1.5 fewer points per game (70.8) than the Blue Hose give up to opponents (72.3).

When it scores more than 72.3 points, Charleston Southern is 3-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison

Charleston Southern is putting up more points at home (83.2 per game) than away (60.3).

In 2023-24 the Buccaneers are allowing 11.1 fewer points per game at home (70) than on the road (81.1).

Beyond the arc, Charleston Southern sinks fewer treys away (6.6 per game) than at home (8.8), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (32.9%) than at home (39.8%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule