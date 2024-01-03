How to Watch Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-7, 0-0 Big South) travel in Big South play against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-9, 0-0 Big South) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big South Games
Charleston Southern Stats Insights
- This season, Charleston Southern has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.
- The Buccaneers are the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Hose sit at 311th.
- The Buccaneers put up only 1.5 fewer points per game (70.8) than the Blue Hose give up to opponents (72.3).
- When it scores more than 72.3 points, Charleston Southern is 3-1.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison
- Charleston Southern is putting up more points at home (83.2 per game) than away (60.3).
- In 2023-24 the Buccaneers are allowing 11.1 fewer points per game at home (70) than on the road (81.1).
- Beyond the arc, Charleston Southern sinks fewer treys away (6.6 per game) than at home (8.8), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (32.9%) than at home (39.8%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|L 72-59
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/21/2023
|Kentucky Christian
|W 103-79
|The Buc Dome
|12/29/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 105-60
|Dean Smith Center
|1/3/2024
|Presbyterian
|-
|The Buc Dome
|1/6/2024
|@ Longwood
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Gardner-Webb
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.