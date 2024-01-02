The Carolina Hurricanes, Sebastian Aho among them, play the New York Rangers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Madison Square Garden. Prop bets for Aho are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Sebastian Aho vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Aho Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Aho has a plus-minus rating of +7, while averaging 17:57 on the ice per game.

Aho has scored a goal in a game 13 times this season over 34 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 23 of 34 games this year, Aho has registered a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

Aho has an assist in 16 of 34 games this season, with multiple assists on seven occasions.

Aho's implied probability to go over his point total is 66.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Aho has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Aho Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 94 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +26 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 34 Games 5 42 Points 2 15 Goals 1 27 Assists 1

