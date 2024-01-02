The New York Rangers (25-9-1) are favored when they host the Carolina Hurricanes (20-13-4) on Tuesday, January 2. The Rangers are -125 on the moneyline to win against the Hurricanes (+105) in the game, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Betting Trends

Carolina has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 20 of 37 games this season.

The Rangers are 20-7 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Hurricanes have been an underdog in three games this season, and did not pull off the upset in any of them.

New York is 16-7 (victorious in 69.6% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.

Carolina has played with moneyline odds of +105 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 7-3 6-2-2 6.1 3.90 2.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.90 2.40 12 34.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-1-3 4-6 5-5-0 6.3 3.60 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-1-3 3.60 2.50 15 41.7% Record as ML Favorite 5-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 6-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.