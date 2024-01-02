Having taken three straight, the Carolina Hurricanes visit the New York Rangers on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ will show this Rangers versus Hurricanes game.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Hurricanes vs Rangers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/2/2023 Rangers Hurricanes 2-1 NYR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have conceded 115 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 18th in the NHL.

The Hurricanes' 123 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them sixth in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 34 15 27 42 22 17 54.1% Seth Jarvis 37 13 14 27 13 24 43.6% Martin Necas 37 9 16 25 13 14 34% Michael Bunting 36 8 17 25 18 12 35.3% Stefan Noesen 37 10 12 22 8 10 32.7%

Rangers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in league play, conceding 94 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.

The Rangers' 120 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 10th in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Rangers are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that span.

Rangers Key Players