How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Having taken three straight, the Carolina Hurricanes visit the New York Rangers on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ will show this Rangers versus Hurricanes game.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Hurricanes vs Rangers Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Rangers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|Hurricanes
|2-1 NYR
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have conceded 115 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 18th in the NHL.
- The Hurricanes' 123 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them sixth in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sebastian Aho
|34
|15
|27
|42
|22
|17
|54.1%
|Seth Jarvis
|37
|13
|14
|27
|13
|24
|43.6%
|Martin Necas
|37
|9
|16
|25
|13
|14
|34%
|Michael Bunting
|36
|8
|17
|25
|18
|12
|35.3%
|Stefan Noesen
|37
|10
|12
|22
|8
|10
|32.7%
Rangers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in league play, conceding 94 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.
- The Rangers' 120 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 10th in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Rangers are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that span.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|35
|23
|26
|49
|31
|12
|14.3%
|Mika Zibanejad
|35
|14
|23
|37
|18
|22
|52.4%
|Vincent Trocheck
|35
|9
|25
|34
|17
|21
|62.2%
|Chris Kreider
|35
|18
|15
|33
|15
|5
|32.6%
|Adam Fox
|25
|3
|21
|24
|11
|12
|-
