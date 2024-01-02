The Carolina Hurricanes' (20-13-4) injury report has just one player listed heading into their Tuesday, January 2 matchup with the New York Rangers (25-9-1) at Madison Square Garden, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Frederik Andersen G Out Blood Clotting

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Filip Chytil C Out Upper Body Kaapo Kakko RW Out Undisclosed

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Hurricanes Season Insights

The Hurricanes are sixth in the league in scoring (123 goals, 3.3 per game).

Carolina's total of 115 goals conceded (3.1 per game) ranks 18th in the NHL.

They have the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +8.

Rangers Season Insights

New York's 120 total goals (3.4 per game) make it the 10th-highest scoring team in the league.

Their goal differential (+26) makes them fourth-best in the league.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-125) Hurricanes (+105) 6

