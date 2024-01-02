Anderson County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Anderson County, South Carolina today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Anderson County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Newberry Academy at Anderson Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Anderson, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
