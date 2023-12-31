Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (12-19) will visit Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards (6-25) at Capital One Arena on Sunday, December 31. It begins at 3:00 PM ET.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

Trae Young vs. Kyle Kuzma Fantasy Comparison

Stat Trae Young Kyle Kuzma Total Fantasy Pts 1370.1 1101.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 47.2 35.5 Fantasy Rank 8 39

Trae Young vs. Kyle Kuzma Insights

Trae Young & the Hawks

Young's numbers on the season are 27.9 points, 11.2 assists and 3 boards per game, shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game (third in league).

The Hawks score 121.9 points per game (third in the NBA) and give up 122.6 (27th in the league) for a -20 scoring differential overall.

Atlanta averages 44.2 rebounds per game (11th in the league) compared to the 44.1 of its opponents.

The Hawks connect on 1.1 more threes per contest than the opposition, 14.5 (sixth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.4.

Atlanta has committed 13.1 turnovers per game (15th in NBA play), 1.1 fewer than the 14.2 it forces on average (fifth in the league).

Kyle Kuzma & the Wizards

Kuzma's averages for the season are 22.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists, making 46.5% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.

The Wizards are being outscored by 9.6 points per game, with a -299 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.4 points per game (11th in NBA), and allow 126 per outing (30th in league).

Washington pulls down 39.4 rebounds per game (30th in league) while conceding 49.4 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 10 boards per game.

The Wizards knock down 12.4 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 35.6% rate (23rd in NBA), compared to the 13.1 their opponents make, shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.

Washington forces 13.7 turnovers per game (11th in league) while committing 13.5 (21st in NBA).

Trae Young vs. Kyle Kuzma Advanced Stats

Stat Trae Young Kyle Kuzma Plus/Minus Per Game 0.2 -8.7 Usage Percentage 31.6% 31.2% True Shooting Pct 58.9% 55.4% Total Rebound Pct 4.6% 10.6% Assist Pct 45.5% 21.8%

