Tommy Tremble was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Carolina Panthers' Week 17 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). If you're looking for Tremble's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Tommy Tremble and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Looking at season stats, Tremble has been targeted 27 times and has 20 catches for 177 yards (8.9 per reception) and three TDs.

Keep an eye on Tremble's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Tommy Tremble Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Back

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Panthers this week: Stephen Sullivan (FP/wrist): 12 Rec; 125 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Adam Thielen (DNP/rest): 95 Rec; 964 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 17 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Tremble 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 27 20 177 75 3 8.9

Tremble Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Seahawks 1 1 15 0 Week 5 @Lions 1 1 1 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 2 2 25 0 Week 8 Texans 3 2 4 1 Week 9 Colts 2 2 12 0 Week 10 @Bears 3 3 16 0 Week 11 Cowboys 3 1 4 1 Week 12 @Titans 1 1 7 0 Week 14 @Saints 3 1 2 0 Week 15 Falcons 2 2 32 0 Week 16 Packers 6 4 59 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.