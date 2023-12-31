All eyes will be on quarterbacks Justin Fields and Taylor Heinicke when the Chicago Bears (6-9) and Atlanta Falcons (7-8) square off on December 31. Which signal caller is beter equipped to emerge victorious in this matchup? We dissect all of the numbers below.

Falcons vs. Bears Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS

Taylor Heinicke vs. Justin Fields Matchup

Taylor Heinicke 2023 Stats Justin Fields 4 Games Played 11 59.8% Completion % 60.9% 727 (181.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,146 (195.1) 4 Touchdowns 15 1 Interceptions 9 78 (19.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 585 (53.2) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 3

Taylor Heinicke Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 201.5 yards

: Over/Under 201.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 0.5 TD

: Over/Under 0.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Bears Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Bears are 21st in the NFL in points allowed (23.0 per game) and 12th in total yards allowed (318.1 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Chicago is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this season, ceding the eighth-most passing yards in the NFL with 3,562 (237.5 per game). It also ranks 16th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.5).

Against the run, the Bears rank No. 1 in the NFL with 80.7 rushing yards allowed per contest. They rank third in rushing TDs allowed (seven).

On defense, Chicago is 32nd in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (72.5%) and 29th in third-down percentage allowed (43.7%).

Justin Fields Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 188.5 yards

: Over/Under 188.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Falcons Defensive Stats

