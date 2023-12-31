South Carolina State vs. Oklahoma State December 31 Tickets & Start Time
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-5) will play the South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-9) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
South Carolina State vs. Oklahoma State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
South Carolina State Players to Watch
- Davion Everett: 9.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mitchel Taylor: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Caleb McCarty: 5.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Wilson Dubinsky: 7.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Drayton Jones: 4.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
Oklahoma State Players to Watch
- Javon Small: 17.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Eric Dailey Jr.: 9.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quion Williams: 7.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brandon Garrison: 5.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Mike Marsh: 8.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
South Carolina State vs. Oklahoma State Stat Comparison
|Oklahoma State Rank
|Oklahoma State AVG
|South Carolina State AVG
|South Carolina State Rank
|207th
|73.9
|Points Scored
|69.0
|293rd
|90th
|67.2
|Points Allowed
|82.2
|353rd
|120th
|38.1
|Rebounds
|39.5
|72nd
|148th
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|13.6
|9th
|79th
|8.7
|3pt Made
|4.5
|352nd
|75th
|15.4
|Assists
|13.0
|217th
|243rd
|12.6
|Turnovers
|14.9
|346th
