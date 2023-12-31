How to Watch South Carolina State vs. Oklahoma State on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-5) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-11) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
South Carolina State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Carolina State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 40.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- This season, South Carolina State has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 70th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cowboys sit at 210th.
- The Bulldogs average only 4.3 more points per game (71.1) than the Cowboys allow (66.8).
- South Carolina State is 3-6 when it scores more than 66.8 points.
South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, South Carolina State scores 82.0 points per game. On the road, it scores 65.6.
- At home, the Bulldogs give up 76.6 points per game. Away, they give up 85.7.
- At home, South Carolina State drains 6.4 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more than it averages away (4.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (30.5%) than on the road (25.5%).
South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ UNC Asheville
|L 79-75
|Kimmel Arena
|12/22/2023
|Brewton-Parker
|W 101-84
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Nebraska
|L 91-62
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|1/6/2024
|Norfolk State
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|1/8/2024
|Howard
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
