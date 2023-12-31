The Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-5) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-11) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Carolina State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 40.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

This season, South Carolina State has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 70th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cowboys sit at 210th.

The Bulldogs average only 4.3 more points per game (71.1) than the Cowboys allow (66.8).

South Carolina State is 3-6 when it scores more than 66.8 points.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison

At home, South Carolina State scores 82.0 points per game. On the road, it scores 65.6.

At home, the Bulldogs give up 76.6 points per game. Away, they give up 85.7.

At home, South Carolina State drains 6.4 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more than it averages away (4.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (30.5%) than on the road (25.5%).

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule