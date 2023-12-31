The Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-5) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-11) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Carolina State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina State Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs' 40.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
  • This season, South Carolina State has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 70th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cowboys sit at 210th.
  • The Bulldogs average only 4.3 more points per game (71.1) than the Cowboys allow (66.8).
  • South Carolina State is 3-6 when it scores more than 66.8 points.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, South Carolina State scores 82.0 points per game. On the road, it scores 65.6.
  • At home, the Bulldogs give up 76.6 points per game. Away, they give up 85.7.
  • At home, South Carolina State drains 6.4 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more than it averages away (4.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (30.5%) than on the road (25.5%).

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 @ UNC Asheville L 79-75 Kimmel Arena
12/22/2023 Brewton-Parker W 101-84 Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
12/29/2023 @ Nebraska L 91-62 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/31/2023 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena
1/6/2024 Norfolk State - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
1/8/2024 Howard - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center

