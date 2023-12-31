Jacksonville (8-7) rides a four-game losing streak into a matchup with Carolina (2-13) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4 points. The over/under is 36.5 in the outing.

If you're planning to make some in-game wagers on the Jaguars' upcoming matchup against the Panthers, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we highlight below, which will assist you in your live betting.

Panthers vs. Jaguars Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Panthers have had the lead one time, have been losing seven times, and have been knotted up seven times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

The Jaguars have been winning after the first quarter in eight games, have trailed after the first quarter in six games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 3.7 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 2.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games, been outscored in the second quarter in 11 games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

In 15 games this year, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the second quarter four times, been outscored seven times, and tied four times.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 5.5 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 6.8 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in four games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in six games.

In 15 games this season, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the third quarter eight times, been outscored five times, and tied two times.

Offensively, Jacksonville is averaging 6.7 points in the third quarter (second-ranked) this season. It is allowing 6.0 points on average in the third quarter (28th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Panthers' 15 games this year, they have won the fourth quarter seven times, been outscored five times, and tied three times.

In 15 games this year, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter six times, lost seven times, and tied two times.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 6.1 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 7.5 points on average in that quarter.

Panthers vs. Jaguars Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Panthers have been winning after the first half in two games, have trailed after the first half in 12 games, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game.

The Jaguars have led after the first half in eight games (8-0 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in six games (0-6), and have been tied after the first half in one game (0-1) in 2023.

2nd Half

In 15 games this year, the Panthers have won the second half seven times, lost five times, and tied three times.

In 15 games this year, the Jaguars have won the second half eight times, lost six times, and tied one time.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 12.9 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 13.5 points on average in the second half.

