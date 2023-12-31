Kyle Pitts has a good matchup when his Atlanta Falcons meet the Chicago Bears in Week 17 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bears concede 237.5 passing yards per game, eighth-worst in the league.

Pitts has a 635-yard season thus far (42.3 yards per game), with three touchdowns. He has hauled in 50 balls on 82 targets.

Pitts vs. the Bears

Pitts vs the Bears (since 2021): 1 GP / 43 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 43 REC YPG / REC TD Chicago has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Bears have allowed 26 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Chicago on the season.

Pitts will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this week. The Bears give up 237.5 passing yards per game.

The Bears' defense is 30th in the NFL by allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (28 total passing TDs).

Kyle Pitts Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 35.5 (-115)

Pitts Receiving Insights

In 11 of 15 games this year, Pitts has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Pitts has 17.7% of his team's target share (82 targets on 463 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 82 times, averaging 7.7 yards per target (52nd in NFL).

Pitts has a touchdown catch in three of 15 games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has scored three of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (11.1%).

With five red zone targets, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 10.6% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

Pitts' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 12/24/2023 Week 16 4 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 12/17/2023 Week 15 4 TAR / 3 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 12/10/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 3 REC / 57 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/3/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 4 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

