With the Atlanta Falcons squaring off against the Chicago Bears in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Jonnu Smith a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Smith will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jonnu Smith score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a TD)

Smith has posted 47 catches for 553 yards and two TDs this season. He has been targeted on 63 occasions, and averages 36.9 yards receiving.

Smith has had a touchdown catch in two of 13 games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Jonnu Smith Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Packers 6 4 47 0 Week 3 @Lions 8 5 37 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 6 6 95 0 Week 5 Texans 7 6 67 0 Week 6 Commanders 5 4 36 1 Week 7 @Buccaneers 3 3 27 0 Week 8 @Titans 1 1 13 0 Week 9 Vikings 6 5 100 1 Week 10 @Cardinals 3 1 1 0 Week 13 @Jets 3 2 10 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 7 4 27 0 Week 15 @Panthers 2 2 61 0 Week 16 Colts 6 4 32 0

Rep Jonnu Smith with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.