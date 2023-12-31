Should you wager on Jonathan Mingo finding his way into the end zone in the Carolina Panthers' upcoming Week 17 matchup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Jonathan Mingo score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a TD)

Mingo has 418 yards receiving on 41 receptions (82 targets), averaging 29.9 yards per game.

Mingo does not have a TD reception this year in 14 games.

Jonathan Mingo Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 5 2 17 0 Week 2 Saints 8 3 26 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 6 3 21 0 Week 5 @Lions 7 5 48 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 2 21 0 Week 8 Texans 5 4 62 0 Week 9 Colts 4 1 5 0 Week 10 @Bears 7 3 20 0 Week 11 Cowboys 6 1 6 0 Week 12 @Titans 6 4 60 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 10 6 69 0 Week 14 @Saints 9 2 22 0 Week 15 Falcons 5 4 32 0 Week 16 Packers 1 1 9 0

