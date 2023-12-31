Drake London vs. the Bears' Defense: Week 17 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
In Week 17 action at Soldier Field, the Atlanta Falcons' Drake London will face the Chicago Bears defense and Tremaine Edmunds. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on this matchup between the Atlanta receivers against the Bears' secondary.
Falcons vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Soldier Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Drake London Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bears
|95.7
|6.8
|41
|117
|6.40
Drake London vs. Tremaine Edmunds Insights
Drake London & the Falcons' Offense
- Drake London has racked up 808 receiving yards on 61 receptions to pace his squad this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.
- Through the air, Atlanta is 22nd in the NFL with 3,040 passing yards (202.7 per game) and 14th in passing yards per attempt (6.6).
- With just 287 points (19.1 per game), the Falcons are having trouble scoring points this season.
- Atlanta is not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking seventh in the NFL with 30.9 pass attempts per game.
- In the red zone, the Falcons have been one of the least pass-heavy offenses this season, airing it out 47 times (seventh-fewest in league).
Tremaine Edmunds & the Bears' Defense
- Tremaine Edmunds has a team-high four interceptions to go along with 98 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and six passes defended.
- In terms of passing yards allowed, Chicago has given up 3,562 (237.5 per game), the eighth-most in the league.
- The Bears are 20th in the NFL in scoring defense, conceding an average of 23.0 points.
- Chicago has allowed three players to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Bears have allowed 26 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Drake London vs. Tremaine Edmunds Advanced Stats
|Drake London
|Tremaine Edmunds
|Rec. Targets
|91
|53
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|61
|6
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|13.2
|41
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|808
|98
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|57.7
|7.5
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|162
|5.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|13
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|4
|Interceptions
