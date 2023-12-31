In Week 17 action at Soldier Field, the Atlanta Falcons' Drake London will face the Chicago Bears defense and Tremaine Edmunds. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on this matchup between the Atlanta receivers against the Bears' secondary.

Falcons vs. Bears Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS

Drake London Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bears 95.7 6.8 41 117 6.40

Drake London vs. Tremaine Edmunds Insights

Drake London & the Falcons' Offense

Drake London has racked up 808 receiving yards on 61 receptions to pace his squad this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Atlanta is 22nd in the NFL with 3,040 passing yards (202.7 per game) and 14th in passing yards per attempt (6.6).

With just 287 points (19.1 per game), the Falcons are having trouble scoring points this season.

Atlanta is not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking seventh in the NFL with 30.9 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Falcons have been one of the least pass-heavy offenses this season, airing it out 47 times (seventh-fewest in league).

Tremaine Edmunds & the Bears' Defense

Tremaine Edmunds has a team-high four interceptions to go along with 98 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and six passes defended.

In terms of passing yards allowed, Chicago has given up 3,562 (237.5 per game), the eighth-most in the league.

The Bears are 20th in the NFL in scoring defense, conceding an average of 23.0 points.

Chicago has allowed three players to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Bears have allowed 26 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Drake London vs. Tremaine Edmunds Advanced Stats

Drake London Tremaine Edmunds Rec. Targets 91 53 Def. Targets Receptions 61 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.2 41 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 808 98 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 57.7 7.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 162 5.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 13 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 4 Interceptions

