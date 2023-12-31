When the Carolina Panthers and the Jacksonville Jaguars match up in Week 17 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Darrell Demont Chark Jr. find his way into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Darrell Demont Chark Jr. score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Chark's 32 receptions (on 56 targets) have netted him 461 yards (38.4 per game) and five TDs.

Chark has reeled in a touchdown pass in four of 12 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Darrell Demont Chark Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Saints 1 1 15 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 11 4 86 1 Week 4 Vikings 3 2 28 0 Week 5 @Lions 6 3 42 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 6 3 26 0 Week 8 Texans 4 2 23 0 Week 9 Colts 3 2 9 1 Week 12 @Titans 4 3 34 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 4 3 56 0 Week 14 @Saints 4 2 26 0 Week 15 Falcons 2 1 18 0 Week 16 Packers 8 6 98 2

