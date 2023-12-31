Darrell Demont Chark Jr. has a favorable matchup when his Carolina Panthers face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Jaguars allow 257.1 passing yards per game, fourth-worst in the NFL.

Chark has posted 461 yards (on 32 catches) with five TDs this year. He's been targeted 56 times, resulting in 38.4 yards per game.

Chark vs. the Jaguars

Chark vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 1 GP / 98 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 98 REC YPG / REC TD Jacksonville has given up 100 or more receiving yards to seven opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Jaguars have allowed 23 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Jacksonville has allowed two players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Jaguars allow 257.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Jaguars have the No. 26 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 25 this season (1.7 per game).

Darrell Demont Chark Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-115)

Chark Receiving Insights

In six of 12 games this year, Chark has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Chark has been targeted on 56 of his team's 536 passing attempts this season (10.4% target share).

He is averaging 8.2 yards per target (45th in league play), averaging 461 yards on 56 passes thrown his way.

Chark has reeled in a touchdown pass in four of 12 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has scored five of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (25.0%).

With six red zone targets, Chark has been on the receiving end of 15.0% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.

Chark's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 12/24/2023 Week 16 8 TAR / 6 REC / 98 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 12/17/2023 Week 15 2 TAR / 1 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 2 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 12/3/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 3 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 11/26/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

