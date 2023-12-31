Will Cordarrelle Patterson Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Cordarrelle Patterson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Atlanta Falcons match up with the Chicago Bears at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. If you're looking for Patterson's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
On the ground, Patterson has season stats of 45 rushes for 161 yards and zero TDs, picking up 3.6 yards per carry. He also has nine catches on 12 targets for 38 yards.
Cordarrelle Patterson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- The Falcons have no other running back on the injury report.
Falcons vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Patterson 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|45
|161
|0
|3.6
|12
|9
|38
|1
Patterson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 5
|Texans
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 6
|Commanders
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 7
|@Buccaneers
|10
|56
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Titans
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Vikings
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 10
|@Cardinals
|3
|13
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 12
|Saints
|8
|43
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Jets
|5
|11
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 14
|Buccaneers
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Panthers
|5
|-2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Week 16
|Colts
|7
|26
|0
|2
|7
|0
