The Clemson Tigers (8-5) aim to halt a three-game road losing skid at the North Carolina Tar Heels (8-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: The CW

Clemson vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 74.6 points per game are 19.3 more points than the 55.3 the Tar Heels allow.

Clemson is 8-3 when it scores more than 55.3 points.

North Carolina's record is 8-3 when it gives up fewer than 74.6 points.

The Tar Heels record only 2.0 more points per game (70.0) than the Tigers allow (68.0).

When North Carolina scores more than 68.0 points, it is 4-0.

Clemson has an 8-0 record when giving up fewer than 70.0 points.

The Tar Heels are making 41.8% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% lower than the Tigers allow to opponents (42.2%).

The Tigers shoot 45.8% from the field, 9.4% higher than the Tar Heels allow.

Clemson Leaders

Amari Robinson: 16.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 59.0 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)

16.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 59.0 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27) Dayshanette Harris: 10.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

10.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Ruby Whitehorn: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.7 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31)

10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.7 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31) MaKayla Elmore: 3.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 30.8 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

3.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 30.8 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32) Maddi Cluse: 7.5 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

Clemson Schedule