Chuba Hubbard was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. Looking for Hubbard's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Rep Chuba Hubbard and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heading into Week 17, Hubbard has 204 carries for 774 yards and five touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.8 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has 33 receptions (37 targets) for 198 yards.

Keep an eye on Hubbard's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Chuba Hubbard Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Panthers have one other running back on the injury list this week: Miles Sanders (FP/toe): 124 Rush Att; 404 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 25 Rec; 142 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 17 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Hubbard 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 204 774 5 3.8 37 33 198 0

Hubbard Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Falcons 9 60 0 2 9 0 Week 2 Saints 2 16 0 5 34 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 1 2 0 2 2 0 Week 4 Vikings 14 41 0 2 12 0 Week 5 @Lions 9 35 0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 19 88 1 1 2 0 Week 8 Texans 15 28 0 2 26 0 Week 9 Colts 16 58 0 4 9 0 Week 10 @Bears 9 23 0 2 16 0 Week 11 Cowboys 10 57 0 2 8 0 Week 12 @Titans 14 45 1 5 47 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 25 104 2 0 0 0 Week 14 @Saints 23 87 0 2 9 0 Week 15 Falcons 22 87 0 2 16 0 Week 16 Packers 16 43 1 1 8 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.