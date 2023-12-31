Will Adam Thielen Score a Touchdown Against the Jaguars in Week 17?
The Carolina Panthers and the Jacksonville Jaguars are scheduled to play in a Week 17 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Adam Thielen hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.
Will Adam Thielen score a touchdown against the Jaguars?
Odds to score a TD this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a TD)
- Thielen's 964 receiving yards is tops on the Panthers. He has been targeted 128 times, and has 95 catches plus four touchdowns (64.3 yards per game).
- Thielen has a touchdown catch in four of 15 games this year, but no games with more than one.
Adam Thielen Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|9
|7
|54
|1
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|14
|11
|145
|1
|Week 4
|Vikings
|8
|7
|76
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|13
|11
|107
|1
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|13
|11
|115
|1
|Week 8
|Texans
|11
|8
|72
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|6
|5
|29
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|10
|6
|42
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|11
|8
|74
|0
|Week 12
|@Titans
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|6
|3
|25
|0
|Week 14
|@Saints
|7
|5
|74
|0
|Week 15
|Falcons
|7
|4
|43
|0
|Week 16
|Packers
|8
|6
|94
|0
