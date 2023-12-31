Who’s the Best Team in the ACC? See our Weekly Women's ACC Power Rankings
See how every ACC team stacks up against the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.
ACC Power Rankings
1. NC State
- Current Record: 13-0 | Projected Record: 30-0
- Overall Rank: 7th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
- Last Game: W 72-61 vs Virginia
Next Game
- Opponent: Florida State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
2. Notre Dame
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 24-5
- Overall Rank: 13th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 79th
- Last Game: L 86-81 vs Syracuse
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Pittsburgh
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
3. Louisville
- Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 27-4
- Overall Rank: 21st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
- Last Game: W 77-72 vs Miami (FL)
Next Game
- Opponent: Duke
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
4. Duke
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 20-9
- Overall Rank: 25th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
- Last Game: W 80-75 vs Boston College
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Louisville
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
5. Virginia Tech
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 20-9
- Overall Rank: 30th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 180th
- Last Game: W 91-41 vs Pittsburgh
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Wake Forest
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
6. Florida State
- Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 21-9
- Overall Rank: 33rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 69th
- Last Game: W 73-61 vs Wake Forest
Next Game
- Opponent: @ NC State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
7. Syracuse
- Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 21-8
- Overall Rank: 42nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 224th
- Last Game: W 86-81 vs Notre Dame
Next Game
- Opponent: @ North Carolina
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
8. North Carolina
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 16-14
- Overall Rank: 50th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 59th
- Last Game: W 82-76 vs Clemson
Next Game
- Opponent: Syracuse
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
9. Miami (FL)
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 19-10
- Overall Rank: 52nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 119th
- Last Game: L 77-72 vs Louisville
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Boston College
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
10. Georgia Tech
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 18-12
- Overall Rank: 57th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 78th
- Last Game: L 95-80 vs Florida State
Next Game
- Opponent: Virginia
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
11. Virginia
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 75th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 134th
- Last Game: L 72-61 vs NC State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Georgia Tech
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
12. Clemson
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 12-18
- Overall Rank: 86th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 87th
- Last Game: L 82-76 vs North Carolina
Next Game
- Opponent: Florida State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7
- TV Channel: ACC Network
13. Boston College
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 12-19
- Overall Rank: 91st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 192nd
- Last Game: L 80-75 vs Duke
Next Game
- Opponent: Miami (FL)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
14. Wake Forest
- Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 4-26
- Overall Rank: 150th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 34th
- Last Game: L 73-61 vs Florida State
Next Game
- Opponent: Virginia Tech
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
15. Pittsburgh
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 7-24
- Overall Rank: 183rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 234th
- Last Game: L 91-41 vs Virginia Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: Notre Dame
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
